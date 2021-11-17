Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,096.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.25%.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $136.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62.

AYLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 15.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

