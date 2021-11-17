Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.
Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.36. Aytu Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $11.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
Aytu Biopharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
