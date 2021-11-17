Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS.

Aytu Biopharma stock opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $60.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.36. Aytu Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 793.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 335,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 244.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 189.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

