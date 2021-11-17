Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $22.98

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.98, but opened at $24.48. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $24.48, with a volume of 10 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. HSBC raised Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Azure Power Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 17.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

