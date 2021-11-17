B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys 7,538 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Discovery were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1,147.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Discovery during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

