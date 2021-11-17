B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,464,000 after purchasing an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,523,000 after buying an additional 551,575 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.23. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.