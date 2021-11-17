B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Grows Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 551.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after buying an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNA. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $223.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.56 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.58%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

