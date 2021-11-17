B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $740,000 Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.06% of Lovesac worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lovesac by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE opened at $85.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.47. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 426,668 shares of company stock valued at $33,545,721. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

