B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after acquiring an additional 397,687 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 153,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after buying an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,951,000. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 73,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,817,000 after buying an additional 194,663 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

Shares of SBAC opened at $347.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.38. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,297 shares of company stock valued at $75,706,273. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

