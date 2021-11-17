B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 25,199 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,199 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Autohome were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Autohome by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Autohome by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Autohome Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

