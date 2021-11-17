B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celsius in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Celsius from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

CELH opened at $79.52 on Monday. Celsius has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $110.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 722.97 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Celsius had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

