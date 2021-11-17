B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for GreenPower Motor in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

GP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

