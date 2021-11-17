B. Riley Comments on GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GreenPower Motor in a report issued on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GreenPower Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 59.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.