B. Riley Comments on XPEL, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of XPEL in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.26.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of XPEL opened at $76.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.84. XPEL has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $103.84.

In related news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $364,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,214,565 shares in the company, valued at $88,566,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,194,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,373,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,000 shares of company stock worth $34,174,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 85.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,844,000 after buying an additional 901,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPEL by 11.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

