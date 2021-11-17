B. Riley Weighs in on Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTMO)

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (NASDAQ:OTMO) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II’s FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. II alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:OTMO opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. Software Acquisition Group Inc. II has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,975,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,031,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 109,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II

Software Acquisition Group Inc II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.