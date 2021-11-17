Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $243.40

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 243.40 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 246.20 ($3.22), with a volume of 44080 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 247.40 ($3.23).

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on shares of Balfour Beatty from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.75.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.