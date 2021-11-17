Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

In other Newpark Resources news, CEO Paul L. Howes purchased 30,000 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $68,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NR opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 7.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NR. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions segments. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Industrial Solutions segments includes site and access solutions business along with industrial bending operations.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR).

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.