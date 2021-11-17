Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,308 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWAC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.90. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.