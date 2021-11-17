Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE AHT opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $448.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($45.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.