BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stake Increased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 39.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 8.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

BancFirst stock opened at $67.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.35. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $77.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.62.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.