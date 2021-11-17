Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 42.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $22,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $139.78 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $106.58 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.89.

