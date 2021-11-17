Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 46,117 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $24,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,106,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 616,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,660,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after purchasing an additional 175,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 145,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.18, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,632 shares of company stock worth $8,921,762. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

UTHR stock opened at $203.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.43 and a 12-month high of $216.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.97 and its 200 day moving average is $192.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 EPS. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

