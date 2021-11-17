Bank of America Corp DE Has $22.39 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.46% of Nomad Foods worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2,258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 49,048 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $79,143,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

