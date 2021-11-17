Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of HUTCHMED worth $22,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HUTCHMED by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.40. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $23.67 and a 12 month high of $43.94.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

