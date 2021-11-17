Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,654 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Knowles were worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 1,092.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Knowles during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.05 million. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $2,624,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,775.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,576. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

