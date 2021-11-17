Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,654 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.36% of Knowles worth $24,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Knowles by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Knowles by 6.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Knowles by 1.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Knowles by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $235,775.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 411,739 shares of company stock valued at $8,583,576. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.