Bank of America Corp DE Sells 235,019 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 235,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $151.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

