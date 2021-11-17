Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,470 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.11% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $22,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 247.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF stock opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.70. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

