Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,944 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 358,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.64% of Merit Medical Systems worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 225.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $1,099,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMSI stock opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.43.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

