Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,161 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.68% of Kaman worth $23,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

NYSE KAMN opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.