Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.57

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$140.57 and last traded at C$140.44, with a volume of 122709 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$138.66.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$130.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$126.63. The stock has a market cap of C$90.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.04.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$7.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 12.5710272 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Senior Officer Joanna Michelle Rotenberg sold 36,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.55, for a total transaction of C$4,591,865.70. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 62,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.95, for a total transaction of C$8,025,663.75. Insiders sold a total of 122,591 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,474 over the last three months.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

