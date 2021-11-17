Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $83.65

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$83.65 and last traded at C$83.37, with a volume of 391458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BNS shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective (down from C$86.00) on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$79.64. The company has a market cap of C$100.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The bank reported C$2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.74 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.9828907 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.35%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

