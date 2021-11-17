Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean Sells 1,000 Shares

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.62.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James upped their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banner by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 571,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,861 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

