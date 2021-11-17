Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 46,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.30. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.65.
About Barfresh Food Group
