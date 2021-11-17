Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the October 14th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRFH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 46,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.30. Barfresh Food Group has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

