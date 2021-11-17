Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of BBWI opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.