Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Given New $86.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $78.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

