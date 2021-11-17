Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.
Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. 4,249,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
