Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS.

Bath & Body Works stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.60. 4,249,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,468,987. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

BBWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

