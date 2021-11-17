Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of BAYRY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 429,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,397. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

