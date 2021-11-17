Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BODY. Guggenheim cut shares of Beachbody from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Beachbody from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of BODY opened at 3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.58. Beachbody has a fifty-two week low of 3.35 and a fifty-two week high of 18.20.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.

