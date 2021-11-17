Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.54 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Beam Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

