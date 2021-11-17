Beam Market Capitalization Achieves $64.44 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Beam has a total market cap of $64.44 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00013334 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,381,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.