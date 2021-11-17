Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBBY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,053,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Fleming bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.28 per share, with a total value of $192,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.72 per share, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $344,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

