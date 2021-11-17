Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,190,000 after acquiring an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 75.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,181.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

EMR stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $95.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

