Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $12.98 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $986,948,000. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,706,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,478,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

