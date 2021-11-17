Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $17.20 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 1.9% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.64.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $7.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.70. The company had a trading volume of 296,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day moving average of $267.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $244.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

