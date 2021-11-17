Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,993 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,100,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.16. The company has a market cap of $301.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 782,126 shares of company stock worth $217,379,014 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.12.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

