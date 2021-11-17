Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after purchasing an additional 132,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,583,000 after purchasing an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after purchasing an additional 242,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.06.

NYSE:DE traded down $12.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.45. 24,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,014. Deere & Company has a one year low of $250.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.63. The company has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

