Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 256 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.68.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.22. The stock had a trading volume of 72,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average of $167.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

