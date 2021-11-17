Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,518 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,518 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.41% of Civista Bancshares worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 138,900 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of CIVB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,644. The stock has a market cap of $374.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.