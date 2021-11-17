Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,083 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $1,001,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 303,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,843. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.74. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $123.92.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $476.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.95 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 108.40%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

