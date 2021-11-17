Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports.

BLPH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 40,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,099. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.61. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

